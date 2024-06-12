Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Director Robert Zamarripa Buys 4,000 Shares

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) Director Robert Zamarripa bought 4,000 shares of Distribution Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $120,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,095.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Distribution Solutions Group stock opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average is $32.26. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $37.31.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $416.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $417.40 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at about $701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 586,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

