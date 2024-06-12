Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Director Robert Zamarripa Buys 4,000 Shares

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) Director Robert Zamarripa bought 4,000 shares of Distribution Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $120,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,095.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance
Distribution Solutions Group stock opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average is $32.26. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $37.31.
Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $416.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.40 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th.
Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.
