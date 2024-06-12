DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.44.

Several research firms have commented on DLO. HSBC cut their price target on DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on DLocal from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

DLocal Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ DLO opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. DLocal has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $24.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $184.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.24 million. DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in DLocal by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the first quarter worth $9,949,000. Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in DLocal by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd now owns 266,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in DLocal by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 14,864 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

