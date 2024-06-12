Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives $143.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.70.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $168.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DLTR

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $15,638,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,512,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 112,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after buying an additional 38,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR opened at $109.64 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of -23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.13.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.