Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Shares Up 2.4%

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 74.15 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 73.65 ($0.94). 5,922,127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 7,417,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.95 ($0.92).

Several brokerages have recently commented on DWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dowlais Group from GBX 104 ($1.32) to GBX 100 ($1.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.91) price target on shares of Dowlais Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 76.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 87.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Dowlais Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 3.11%. Dowlais Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,111.11%.

In other news, insider Roberto Fioroni acquired 167,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £135,414.99 ($172,437.27). In other Dowlais Group news, insider Shali Vasudeva purchased 24,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £19,856.30 ($25,284.99). Also, insider Roberto Fioroni acquired 167,179 shares of Dowlais Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £135,414.99 ($172,437.27). 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

