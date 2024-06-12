Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 656.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,849 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Dropbox by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 166,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 141,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 232,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,545,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $185,173,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $1,836,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $185,173,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,697,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,721 shares of company stock worth $4,667,275. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. JMP Securities downgraded Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.78.

Dropbox Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $33.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

