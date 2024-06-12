Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%. The business had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

