ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK) Trading 0.7% Higher

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.42 and last traded at $12.35. 3,568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 5,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.87 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66.
ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 2.53%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ECB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,692,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in ECB Bancorp by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ECB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.
ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.
