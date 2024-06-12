ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK) Trading 0.7% Higher

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.42 and last traded at $12.35. 3,568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 5,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

ECB Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.87 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66.

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of ECB Bancorp

In related news, CFO John A. Citrano purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $58,608.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,694.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Paul A. Delory sold 5,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $58,199.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,212 shares in the company, valued at $140,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John A. Citrano bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $58,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,694.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $74,231. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ECB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,692,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in ECB Bancorp by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ECB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

About ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

