Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $13.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.05. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Educational Development at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

