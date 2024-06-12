Edward James Gardner Sells 5,000 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 5,000 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.25, for a total transaction of C$631,250.00.
Edward James Gardner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 2nd, Edward James Gardner sold 3,156 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.41, for a total value of C$392,637.96.
The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance
Shares of DSG stock opened at C$126.94 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$95.03 and a twelve month high of C$137.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$128.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75.
About The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
