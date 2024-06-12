Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.400-1.460 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Element Solutions also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.40-1.46 EPS.
Element Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE ESI opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $25.81.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Element Solutions Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Element Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.20.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ESI
Element Solutions Company Profile
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Element Solutions
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Beyond GME: Top 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Better Than GameStop
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Top 4 Fastest Growing S&P 500 Dividends: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.