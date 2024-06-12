Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.400-1.460 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Element Solutions also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.40-1.46 EPS.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE ESI opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $25.81.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Element Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ESI

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.