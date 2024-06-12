Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,347,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,141,000. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,054,000 after buying an additional 517,116 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $239,244,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 45,888.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 255,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,750,000 after acquiring an additional 255,138 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $536.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $124.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $550.34.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.93.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

