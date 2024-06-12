Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $615.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $649.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Baird R W raised shares of Elevance Health to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $605.93.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $536.93 on Tuesday. Elevance Health has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $550.34. The stock has a market cap of $124.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $527.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.89.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

