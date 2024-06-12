Eli Lilly and Company’s (LLY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $885.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LLY. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $787.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $866.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $779.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $713.31. The stock has a market cap of $823.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $434.34 and a fifty-two week high of $882.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 552,804 shares of company stock worth $462,119,714. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $932,797,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $682,139,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

