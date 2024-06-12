Emily M. Leproust Sells 2,408 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $123,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,053,978.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of TWST opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.78. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $54.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.04.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 110,036 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,835,000 after buying an additional 99,511 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 14,511 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,241,000 after buying an additional 1,961,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 559.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 90,413 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

