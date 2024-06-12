Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTAGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research firms recently commented on ENTA. JMP Securities cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 445.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 548,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 448,201 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 92,410 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.57. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $26.58.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.76% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

