Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ELVN stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. Enliven Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $98,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $98,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,289,171 shares of company stock valued at $28,682,066 over the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELVN. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 305,397 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,020,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

