Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.31

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.31 and traded as high as C$2.31. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.26, with a volume of 253,106 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.70.

Ensign Energy Services Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$413.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.16.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$431.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$467.40 million. Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post 0.029963 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.



