Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,450 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.05% of Envista worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Envista alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 359,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,935,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,975,000 after acquiring an additional 59,689 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Envista by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Envista during the third quarter worth about $286,000.

Envista Trading Down 0.2 %

NVST opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $36.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

NVST has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Envista

About Envista

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.