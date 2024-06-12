EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 358,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in EQT were worth $13,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EQT by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,817,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of EQT by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 82,176 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of EQT by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 409,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after buying an additional 231,651 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. Stephens raised their price target on EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.24.

EQT Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

