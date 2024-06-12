Ethic Inc. Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $158.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.68.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

