Ethic Inc. Boosts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,805,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,872,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,237,877,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,272.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 434,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,946,000 after acquiring an additional 416,545 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 581,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,410,000 after purchasing an additional 384,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,378,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,518 shares of company stock worth $7,409,762. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock opened at $481.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $331.87 and a 12 month high of $486.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $425.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.15.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

