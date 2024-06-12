Ethic Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 628,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,258,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 74.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 6,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on A. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:A opened at $132.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.10. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $155.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

