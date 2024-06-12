Ethic Inc. Buys 86,107 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 603.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,107 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 107,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 64,784 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $1,467,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,120.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $685,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $73.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $75.43.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

