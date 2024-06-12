Ethic Inc. Has $7.07 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $312.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.17 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.42.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.78.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total value of $660,601.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total transaction of $660,601.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,182 shares of company stock valued at $74,850,597. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

