Ethic Inc. Has $7.39 Million Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,824 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Relx alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Relx by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on RELX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Relx Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE RELX opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.91. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Relx Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.