Ethic Inc. Sells 14,270 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,270 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Corteva by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,758,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $265,298,000. Harris Associates L P purchased a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter worth about $246,423,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Corteva by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,236,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,346,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,323 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.05.

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.16. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $58.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

