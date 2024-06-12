Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Stock Performance

Evogene stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.40. Evogene has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

