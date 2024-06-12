Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives $42.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Evolent Health Price Performance

Shares of EVH stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.62.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $639.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Evolent Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1,470.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

