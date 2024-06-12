Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,154 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.32% of Exact Sciences worth $43,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 58,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on EXAS shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.07.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $41.86 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.41.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at $69,544,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,498 shares of company stock worth $370,105 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

