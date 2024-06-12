Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam lowered its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,726,000 after buying an additional 469,425 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 51,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 20,519 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $2,465,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,095,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

FRT stock opened at $99.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.59 and a 12-month high of $107.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.16%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

