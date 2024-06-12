Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Trading Down 1.3%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.41 and last traded at $20.44. Approximately 31,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 13,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

