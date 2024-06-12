Financial Comparison: Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) & InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

InspireMD has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InspireMD and Sensus Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD -350.35% -55.12% -46.95% Sensus Healthcare 14.70% 9.76% 8.72%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD $6.20 million 10.78 -$19.92 million ($0.76) -3.53 Sensus Healthcare $24.41 million 3.83 $490,000.00 $0.29 19.66

This table compares InspireMD and Sensus Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sensus Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than InspireMD. InspireMD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sensus Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for InspireMD and Sensus Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InspireMD 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sensus Healthcare 0 0 2 0 3.00

InspireMD presently has a consensus target price of $4.85, indicating a potential upside of 80.98%. Sensus Healthcare has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.44%. Given InspireMD’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe InspireMD is more favorable than Sensus Healthcare.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.8% of InspireMD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of InspireMD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats InspireMD on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions. InspireMD, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Jacobs Institute to execute an early feasibility study of CGuard Prime for the treatment of acute stroke patients with tandem lesions. The company sells its products through local distribution partners. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc., a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems; and Transdermal Infusion system, a biophysical alternative to infuse high weight molecule modalities into the dermis for medical and aesthetic purposes without the use of needles. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons and eye shields, ultrasound probe film, and disposable applicator tips to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Further, the company distributes laser devices, which includes applications for hair removal, vascular lesions, acne treatment, skin toning, and skin rejuvenation, as well as epidermal pigment removal for spots, freckles, and tattoos. It markets its products primarily to private dermatology practices, and radiation oncologists in both private and hospital settings. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

