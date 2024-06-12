First Financial Bankshares Inc Takes Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 167,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Bloom Energy stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In related news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $362,009.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $88,375.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,509.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $362,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,291 shares of company stock worth $1,457,413. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

