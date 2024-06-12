First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
First of Long Island Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32. First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $14.26. The firm has a market cap of $214.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). First of Long Island had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $44.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First of Long Island Company Profile
The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First of Long Island
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.