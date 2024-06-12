First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

First of Long Island Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32. First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $14.26. The firm has a market cap of $214.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). First of Long Island had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $44.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First of Long Island Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,144,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

