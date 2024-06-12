First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $113.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

