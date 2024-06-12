Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.80

Shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.74. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 226,822 shares trading hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Fission Uranium from $1.70 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.
