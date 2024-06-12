Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

FL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Foot Locker

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,700,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Foot Locker by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 752,320 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $21,441,000 after buying an additional 264,598 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 326.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 921,273 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,256,000 after buying an additional 705,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 592,404 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $16,884,000 after purchasing an additional 62,598 shares during the period.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.