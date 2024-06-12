Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.23

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as low as C$3.09. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 1,032,725 shares trading hands.

Separately, Ventum Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$828.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 3.68.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

