Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Shares Bought by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 115.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,849 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 12,237 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,115,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,021,000 after acquiring an additional 200,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.78. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.85.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.60 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony W. Oxley acquired 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $99,991.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at $99,991.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Forestar Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

