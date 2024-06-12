Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) CEO William H. Lenehan Acquires 6,230 Shares

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $149,831.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 620,394 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,475.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FCPT stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

