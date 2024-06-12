Frank Russell Ellett Buys 4,467 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Stock

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 4,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $137,806.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,310.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Frank Russell Ellett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Frank Russell Ellett acquired 5,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $158,550.00.

AUB stock opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average is $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $288.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.82 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 386,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AUB. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

