Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Benchmark from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FRPT. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised Freshpet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.75.

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $128.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 712.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.24. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $132.84.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $223.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Freshpet

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $399,011.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $399,011.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $122,057.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,377,163.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,192 shares of company stock worth $2,100,591 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 100.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Articles

