Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 196,094 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,800,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,094 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.34% of SITE Centers worth $38,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

SITE Centers Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.63.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

