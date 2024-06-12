Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $35,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on JBHT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.76.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT stock opened at $160.64 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.10 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.76 and a 200 day moving average of $188.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

