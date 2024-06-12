Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,911 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,288 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.86% of WSFS Financial worth $23,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 115,450.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $139,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,525.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.73.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

