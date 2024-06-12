Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,790 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Adtalem Global Education worth $43,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth about $56,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 62,266.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.68 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $62,199.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATGE. Barrington Research raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Stories

