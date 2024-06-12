Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,138,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902,530 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.74% of indie Semiconductor worth $25,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INDI. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,818 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 264,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,448 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $4,890,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $2,079,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $340,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,039,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $337,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,731 shares in the company, valued at $564,346.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $340,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,039,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,973 shares of company stock valued at $708,076 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.30 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. On average, research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

