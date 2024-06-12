Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $23.22 Million Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 941,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 94,303 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.31% of Graphic Packaging worth $23,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,133,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,785,000 after buying an additional 4,074,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,387,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,928,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,942 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 27.3% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,530,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,914 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 54.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,495,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

About Graphic Packaging

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.