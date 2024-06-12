Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $33.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 963,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 334,231 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $33,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 3.6 %

CAKE opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.15.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Insider Transactions at Cheesecake Factory

In other news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $151,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAKE has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

