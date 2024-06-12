Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $39.58 Million Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,744 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $39,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CTF Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $4,076,000. Junto Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 255.4% during the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 756,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,256,000 after purchasing an additional 543,942 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,430,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,417,000 after purchasing an additional 386,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $182,500,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $75.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 140.14% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.